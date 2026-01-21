Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered off the coast of Beşiktaş belongs to Russian swimmer Nikolai Andreevich Svechnikov, who went missing during the 2025 Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, Istanbul officials said Thursday.

The male body was found near the Kuruçeşme shoreline and transferred to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for identification. After suspicions arose that the remains might belong to Svechnikov, the swimmer’s parents traveled to Istanbul to provide DNA samples. Police accompanied the family from Istanbul Airport to the forensic institute, where samples were taken for comparison.

Tests confirmed the body was that of Svechnikov. His remains will be released to the family following the completion of official procedures, authorities said.

The body, found without a head or arms, was discovered by people on boats and onshore, who alerted police. Teams from the Istanbul Police Marine Unit and the Coast Guard recovered the remains and moved them to the forensic morgue.

Svechnikov disappeared during the Aug. 24, 2025 race, which drew 2,820 athletes from 81 countries. His family previously provided DNA samples to assist the investigation, which has now verified his identity.