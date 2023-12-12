The "One Child, One Wish" project initiated by the governorship of Istanbul fulfilled the dreams of 11 orphaned children who determined their wishes within the scope of the project.

"As the governorship of Istanbul, on the 100th anniversary of our republic, our foremost desire is to fulfill the wishes of our orphaned children, thereby contributing to their happiness. We eagerly anticipate the invaluable support of philanthropists in making these wishes come true. While parents can never be replaced, we acknowledge that each of us carries a burden of sorrow, and we must not forget that sharing happiness can alleviate this sorrow," Istanbul Governor Davut Gül stated.

The "One Child, One Wish" project started with a letter sent by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül to 5,013 orphaned children of families with insufficient financial income and registered with the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation.

Governor of Istanbul, Davut Gül, visited 11 children living in Bağcılar who lost their parents. He presented them with gifts, chatted and took a souvenir photo.

Gül paid visits to several families, including siblings who tragically lost their fathers in recent years, aiming to fulfill the heartfelt wishes expressed by the children in their letters. At the home of Alican (16), Rabia (13) and Beyzanur (5), who lost their father in 2021, Gül personally delivered the gifts the children had wished for.

Continuing his goodwill, Governor Gül extended his visit to the households of Tuba (15), Muhammed (13), Serhat (12) and Hira Nur (8), who had faced the loss of their father in 2016. The four siblings, residing with their mother, were overjoyed with the thoughtful gifts they received.

Concluding his series of visits, Gül fulfilled the wishes of siblings Mehmet Efe (11), Zemzem (8), Zeynep Su (6) and Züleyha (4).

In a statement, Gül expressed gratitude, mentioning that they have initiated the fulfillment of children's wishes using the resources of the Governorship alongside contributions from philanthropists. He assured that they intend to fulfill the desires of all children until the beginning of the year, extending appreciation to everyone involved in making this heartwarming project a reality.

Philanthropists can contribute to the project on the "https://www.1cocuk1dilek.org/" website.