A magnitude 5 earthquake was felt in Istanbul at 2:55 p.m. local time on Wednesday, with its epicenter located in Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

Residents in Istanbul and surrounding areas reported feeling the tremor, but no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been announced.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.71 kilometers (4.17 miles).

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül shared on social media: "Following the magnitude 5 earthquake that occurred off the coast of Marmaraereğlisi in the Sea of Marmara, no information about damage has been received in Istanbul so far. Our field teams have begun inspections across the city. We request that citizens avoid approaching structures that may be damaged and follow the announcements of the relevant authorities."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow safety precautions in case of aftershocks.