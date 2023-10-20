President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the 9th Turkish Medical World Congress and Aziz Sancar Science, Service and Incentive Awards Ceremony held in Istanbul on Friday, emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence in our everyday lives.

Welcoming the national and international participants, Erdoğan said: "We attach great importance and value to each of our work within the Organization of Turkic States. As the Turkish world, we are constantly improving our cooperation in a wide range of areas ranging from health to defense, from education to energy.

"Our brothers in the Turkish republics remained with my nation after the Feb. 6 earthquakes. We have never forgotten the solidarity they showed afterward, and we will never forget it. I believe that we will achieve great success as long as we keep the spirit of brotherhood between us intact," said Erdoğan.

Emphasizing that the Turkish Medical World Congress, which was held for the ninth time, played a very important role in fully activating the cooperation potential in the field of health, Erdoğan said: "It is an ever-growing market that will reach $1.5 trillion in 2030. It is clear that artificial intelligence technologies affect every aspect of our lives. It is certain that the presentations and discussions to be held under the theme of artificial intelligence in health will broaden the horizons of all of us. I would like to express my gratitude in advance to each of you for the efforts you have made and will make in this direction."

Stating that they reward scientists who carry out successful studies in the field of health every year simultaneously with the congress, Erdoğan said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate the winners of the award, which was dedicated to the name of our Nobel Prize-winning scientist Professor Aziz Sancar and I extend my greetings and affection to all the participating countries."