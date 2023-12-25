In a recent series by Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul's perennial traffic congestion has come under intense scrutiny. Amid the exhaustive gridlock that plagues the city's thoroughfares, an expert has put forward a unique solution of advocating for increased motorcycle usage to combat the notorious traffic woes that plague the city.

Described as "life-threatening" and a major source of discontent for Istanbul's residents, the persistent traffic snarls, particularly during peak morning and evening hours, have prompted discussions on potential remedies.

Motorcycle instructor Akçay, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), drew parallels between Istanbul's traffic woes and those prevalent in densely populated urban centers worldwide. Emphasizing the enormity of Istanbul as a sprawling metropolis accommodating millions, Akçay highlighted the inadequacy of the road infrastructure, especially for larger vehicles.

Proposing an unconventional solution, Akçay suggested that promoting the widespread use of motorcycles and bicycles could potentially alleviate the city's traffic congestion. He explained: "Instead of a single car occupying space in traffic, four motorcycles could occupy the same area. Encouraging the increased use of bicycles could also significantly mitigate Istanbul's traffic predicament."

Highlighting the environmental benefits, Akçay underscored that motorcycles not only conserve fuel but also place less strain on roads and asphalt compared to cars, consequently reducing air pollution.

While acknowledging the existing presence of motorcycles in the city, Akçay emphasized that a comprehensive solution to the traffic chaos is yet to materialize. He proposed a creative solution, envisioning the allocation of a dedicated 1-1.5 meter (around 3-5 foot) wide motorcycle lane along the far left of the D-100 highway, replacing the current concrete barrier – a move that could potentially alleviate traffic congestion.

Akçay, advocating for a greater utilization of motorcycles, stressed the necessity of creating opportunities to encourage their usage amid Istanbul's congested streets. Proposing a traffic strategy, he highlighted the importance of vehicles making way for motorcycles by shifting lanes during standstill traffic situations.

He elaborated on the advantages of motorcycles, emphasizing their agility in navigating through gridlocked roads. Akçay urged for a mutual understanding between motorcycle and vehicle drivers, fostering a culture of empathy to improve traffic flow. "Positive behavior is crucial in traffic. You give, and you receive. This principle holds significance, yet impatience often hampers it," Akçay commented, expressing hope that an increased presence of motorcycles would reduce the number of cars on Istanbul's roads.

Acknowledging that couriers constitute a major segment of motorcycle users in the city, Akçay noted that while accidents involving motorcycles are highly publicized, safety measures and regulations could pave the way for safer motorcycle commutes.

To encourage motorcycle usage, Akçay proposed exempting safety gear like helmets, jackets, trousers, shoes and gloves from the Special Consumption Tax (SCT). He also advocated for dedicated motorcycle lanes with speed limits comparable to those of cars, enhancing convenience for riders.

Addressing licensing concerns, he mentioned the potential risks of using higher CC motorcycles under a Class B license, stressing the importance of specialized training courses for riders to navigate safely through traffic.

Highlighting the dissimilarities between car and motorcycle operations, Akçay called for increased public patience toward courier motorcycles adhering to traffic regulations.

In a bid to further promote motorcycle use, Akçay suggested the establishment of dedicated parking lots within the city to accommodate these vehicles effectively.