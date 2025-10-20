Türkiye is taking a major step forward in sustainable forestry innovation as the Istanbul Forest Innovation Week (IFIW) kicked off on Monday, under the theme "From the Green Homeland to Global Forestry."

The event, organized by the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), gathered international experts, policymakers and environmental organizations to discuss new technologies and global cooperation in the face of the climate crisis.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bekir Karacabey, director general of forestry (OGM), emphasized OGM’s 186 years of institutional experience and its mission to merge tradition with innovation.

“We believe that by combining our century-old experience with modern technologies and evolving global conditions, we will carry forestry to far more advanced levels,” Karacabey said.

Highlighting the escalating threats of the climate crisis, Karacabey noted that forests remain the planet’s most effective defense against environmental degradation. He underlined that Türkiye, in collaboration with the World Bank, launched the Climate-Resilient Forestry Project to strengthen forest ecosystems.

According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data, Türkiye ranks sixth in the world in increasing forest cover. Karacabey stressed that the country’s forests are not only a national treasure but a shared global asset.

Technological transformation in forestry

Addressing the audience, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı underscored Türkiye’s rise as a "visionary nation" in sustainable and technology-driven forestry practices.

“Our goal is to bring forestry to new heights using smart sensors, the Internet of Things and autonomous systems,” Yumaklı stated.

Pointing to the growing severity of climate impacts, Yumaklı recalled that global temperatures have risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the Industrial Revolution and that drought-prone areas expand by nearly 6% each decade. Türkiye, he said, is directly experiencing these changes, facing wildfires, droughts, floods and agricultural disasters.

“Some 64% of our forests lie in high-risk fire zones,” Yumaklı said. “In 2025 alone, we and our partner institutions responded to over 7,000 forest fires.”

Türkiye’s fire response fleet, he added, is now among the most advanced in history, comprising 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, over 6,000 land vehicles and a network of 1,700 monitoring points across the country. Thanks to these resources, authorities can respond to fires within an average of 11 minutes.

Aerial, AI-based fire response

Yumaklı noted that Türkiye is the leading country in Europe and second globally in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for firefighting and surveillance. The recent integration of GSM base stations into UAVs, he explained, allows them to serve as emergency communication tools during other natural disasters.

Artificial intelligence and data modeling are also central to Türkiye’s forestry strategy.

“AI helps us predict fire risks, combat pests and ensure forest health,” Yumaklı said. “Through these initiatives, Türkiye has become a global example of sustainable, tech-driven forestry.”

Türkiye also ranks among the top four countries worldwide in reforestation, according to the U.N. data. The minister attributed this success to the nation’s “unshakable commitment to a greener future.”

Over the past 23 years, the government has allocated TL 34.3 billion to implement over 288,000 Forest Villages Development and Support Projects (ORKÖY), joint efforts with local forest communities designed to promote sustainable livelihoods.

Yumaklı also reminded citizens that Nov. 11 is National Afforestation Day, calling on the public to join nationwide tree-planting campaigns under the slogan “Breathe for the Future.”

International recognition, co-op

FAO Central Asia Subregional Coordinator Nabil Gangi praised Türkiye’s regional leadership, describing forests as “indispensable for both human welfare and economic stability.” He warned that growing economic ambitions must not compromise ecological integrity.

“We must align our economic aspirations with nature’s limits,” Gangi said. “Innovation must serve both progress and preservation.”

U.N. Forum on Forests (UNFF) Chairperson Ismail Belen and UNFF Secretariat Director Juliette Biao both drew attention to the global scale of forest loss. Biao noted that 13.5 million hectares of forests burned in 2024, an area roughly equal to the size of Greece.

At the close of the ceremony, Yumaklı presented plaques of appreciation to several event sponsors and partners, including Anadolu Agency (AA), Turkish Airlines, Baykar, Türksat and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), recognizing their contributions to Türkiye’s sustainable forestry efforts.

The Istanbul Forest Innovation Week will continue until Oct. 25, featuring expert panels, exhibitions and international collaborations aimed at shaping a greener, smarter and more resilient future for the world’s forests.