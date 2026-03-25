Istanbul prosecutors have issued detention orders for 16 individuals, including well-known figures from the sports, entertainment and business sectors, as part of a high-profile drug investigation.

Among those detained are former Beşiktaş President Fikret Orman and former Galatasaray President Burak Elmas, who were taken into custody by the Istanbul Narcotics Crime Division. The investigation also targets businesspeople Hakan Sabancı and Kerim Sabancı, actor Hande Erçel, model Didem Soydan and television presenter Güzide Duran, among others.

The operation involved simultaneous raids at 16 addresses across Istanbul, resulting in the detention of 14 suspects, while warrants were issued for the remaining two. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and being conducted meticulously.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the probe aims to protect public morality, social structure and family order. “Based on the collected evidence, detention orders were issued for 16 individuals who were found either in possession of drugs for personal use or facilitating drug consumption. The investigation continues with full diligence,” the statement read.

The full list of individuals subject to detention orders includes Fikret Orman, Güzide Duran, Hakan Sabancı, Kerim Sabancı, Hande Erçel, Burak Elmas, Sezgin Köysüren, Ferhat Aydın, Lütfiye Tuğçe Özbudak, Koray Serenli, Onur Bükçü, Ismail Behram Perinçekli, Kaan Mellart, Didem Soydan, Onur Talay, and Mustafa Tari.