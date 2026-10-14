Heavy rainfall brought traffic across Istanbul to a near standstill Wednesday, with congestion reaching 89% as flooded roads and strong winds disrupted transportation across the city.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan said nearly 100 kilograms of rainfall per square meter fell across the city within 12 hours, from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Speaking at the municipality's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) in Eyüpsultan, Aslan said 8,392 personnel and 2,246 vehicles were deployed to respond to incidents caused by the adverse weather.

He warned that rainfall would continue, particularly around the Bosporus and on the Asian side of the city after 6 p.m., with heavy precipitation expected to persist on the Asian side until Thursday morning.

Aslan also warned that wind speeds could reach 75 to 80 kilometers (47 to 50 mph) per hour, potentially bringing storm conditions, and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel by private car and use public transportation.

He noted that rainfall of 100 kilograms per square meter within 24 hours is generally considered heavy or excessive, adding that Istanbul received nearly that amount in just 12 hours.

Traffic slows across both sides

The continuing rainfall caused widespread traffic disruptions on both the Asian and European sides of Istanbul, according to data from the municipality's Cep Trafik traffic map.

On the Asian side, congestion on the D-100 highway extended from Uzunçayır to Kartal, while traffic in the opposite direction stretched from Pendik to the Eurasia Tunnel.

On the TEM Highway, congestion intensified from Sancaktepe toward the Çamlıca toll booths. Traffic also slowed on roads leading to the Fatih Sultan Mehmet and July 15 Martyrs bridges, as well as on the Şile Highway and in Altunizade. Heavy traffic was reported in both directions between Üsküdar and Beykoz.

On the European side, congestion on the D-100 highway toward Edirne extended from the July 15 Martyrs Bridge through Haliç Bridge, Edirnekapı and Cevizlibağ to Sefaköy and Haramidere.

Vehicles also moved slowly in the Beylikdüzü area toward Büyükçekmece. On the TEM Highway, traffic built up between ISTOÇ and the Mahmutbey toll booths, as well as from Bahçeşehir toward Edirne.

Other affected routes included the road from Hasdal and Seyrantepe to the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Büyükdere Avenue toward Sarıyer, the TEM connecting roads in Levent, the Karaköy-Beşiktaş coastal road and Barbaros Boulevard.

Heavy rainfall also led to overcrowding at metro, metrobüs, tram and bus stops as residents turned to public transportation.

Major transfer hubs, including Zincirlikuyu, Uzunçayır, Altunizade, Yenibosna, Cevizlibağ and Zeytinburnu, saw large crowds, with passengers waiting in queues to board vehicles.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended classes in Istanbul schools on Thursday due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.