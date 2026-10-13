Istanbul is expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall from Wednesday, with gusts reaching 50 to 80 kph (31.07 to 49.71 mph), the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) announced Tuesday.

According to AKOM, cold air moving in from the Balkans and a rainy weather system arriving from the Central Mediterranean are expected to affect Istanbul and nearly the entire country.

Rainfall expected at intervals Tuesday is forecast to intensify overnight. Intermittent heavy showers accompanied by strong winds are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The adverse weather conditions are expected to continue until Thursday noon.

Rainfall is forecast to reach 40 to 70 kilograms per square meter in the northern and central districts of Istanbul's European side, including Çatalca, Arnavutköy, Eyüpsultan, Sarıyer, Başakşehir, Esenyurt and Büyükçekmece.

On the Asian side, the same amount of rainfall is expected in the eastern districts of Maltepe, Kartal, Sultanbeyli, Pendik, Tuzla and Şile.

Other districts of Istanbul are expected to receive between 20 and 40 kilograms of rainfall per square meter.