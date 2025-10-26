The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) has issued a warning to residents about heavy rain and strong winds expected to affect the city on Monday.

The IBB Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) said that mild and partly cloudy conditions over the weekend will give way to a period of intense rainfall and gusty winds starting Monday.

Winds are forecast to reach storm strength at times, with speeds of up to 65 km/h (40 mph). Rainfall is expected to range between 10 and 30 kilograms per square meter across the city. Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution on roads due to possible water accumulation and sudden localized flooding.

The heavy rain is predicted to continue through Tuesday. Weather conditions are expected to improve starting Wednesday, with skies becoming partly cloudy.

IBB officials reminded the public to take precautions during the storm, particularly when traveling on major roads and bridges, and to stay updated through official channels for real-time alerts.

AKOM also noted that the timing and intensity of the rainfall may vary across different districts, emphasizing that residents remain vigilant, especially in low-lying areas prone to water accumulation.

Meteorologists said that Istanbul’s coastal and urban areas could experience disruptions in transportation, and IBB urged drivers and pedestrians to plan accordingly.