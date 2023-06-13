Intrepid Travel, the renowned travel B Corporation and the largest of its kind in the world, has unveiled its latest initiative, a Women's Expedition to Türkiye. This transformative journey aims to uplift and empower local women as they rebuild their lives following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country on Feb. 6.

The expedition is part of Intrepid's esteemed collection of eight all-female trips, led by inspiring female tour leaders. These expeditions have consistently demonstrated their ability to create significant economic and social opportunities for women in the countries where they operate, making it one of the most successful programs in Intrepid's 34-year history.

During the 12-day tour, participants will have the opportunity to engage with women from diverse backgrounds and gain insight into their daily lives, challenges and rich cultural traditions. The itinerary includes stays at female-owned accommodations, transportation provided by a female-owned company, and visits to social enterprises dedicated to empowering women.

Highlights of the trip include a visit to the home of a local mother and daughter in Istanbul, where guests can savor homemade börek and learn about the ancient art of fortune-telling using coffee grounds, a cherished tradition passed down through generations in Anatolian culture. Travelers will also enjoy a traditional meal prepared by a local woman who is revolutionizing tourism in Türkiye from her cave home in Cappadocia.

A serene hike through the breathtaking Soğanlı Valley will offer stunning vistas and the opportunity to learn the craft of making "kitre," an iconic Cappadocian souvenir, from local women who have relied on these handmade dolls for their livelihoods. The journey will conclude with a stay at Nahil Guest House in Istanbul, a unique social enterprise that collaborates with women's cooperatives, generating income collectively within the tourism sector.

Having been one of Intrepid's inaugural destinations since 1990 and serving as the inspiration behind the company's iconic logo, Türkiye holds a special place in Intrepid's history. With 25 local team members stationed in Istanbul and offering 30 diverse itineraries, ranging from premium experiences to family holidays, trekking tours, and Real Food Adventures, Intrepid has remained committed to Türkiye throughout the years.

In response to the earthquakes, Intrepid swiftly launched a fundraising appeal through its nonprofit organization, The Intrepid Foundation, and matched all donations while pledging to contribute the profits from Türkiye trips until the end of April. A staggering total of 165,000 pounds ($207,458) was raised to support the relief efforts of the Red Cross.

To showcase the new Women's Expedition, Intrepid will host a group of international media in Türkiye this June. Accompanied by Zina Bencheikh, Managing Director EMEA for Intrepid, who expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "As Türkiye recovers from the devastating earthquake, it’s vital that travelers continue to visit to support the economy and the many livelihoods that depend on tourism. At Intrepid, we have focused on building new trips and experiences that support recovery efforts. Women are often disproportionately impacted by natural disasters, and tourism can be a lifeline for them. That’s why I’m delighted to be launching this new women-focused trip to Türkiye, and I look forward to experiencing it for myself this month."

Departures for the Türkiye Women's Expedition are available starting from Oct. 28, 2023. Prices for the 12-day adventure start at 2,265 pounds, covering accommodation, transportation, select meals and activities. For bookings and more information, visit intrepidtravel.com.