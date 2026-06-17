Thousands of items left behind on Istanbul's public transportation network found new owners this week after being auctioned off by the city's public transit authority, generating more than TL 1.3 million ($28,100) in sales.

The auction, held at the General Directorate of Istanbul's public transportation operator IETT in the Karaköy district on Tuesday, featured 7,566 items forgotten on buses, metrobus vehicles and other public transport services.

The items had been stored for one year and remained unclaimed by their owners. According to IETT regulations, items that are not collected within that period and are unsuitable for donation can be sold through public auction if they remain in usable condition.

Organized by the Lost Property Office, the sale included a wide variety of goods ranging from electronics and household appliances to musical instruments and personal accessories.

Among the most sought-after lots were 404 Android smartphones, which sold for TL 375,000, and 1,193 pairs of glasses, which fetched TL 235,000. A collection of 4,388 headphones sold for TL 171,000, while 15 laptops were purchased for TL 95,000.

Other items sold included tablets, computer parts, speakers, watches, suitcases, fishing rods, motorcycle helmets, chargers and personal care devices.

One of the most notable lots, consisting of 123 iPhones with an opening price of TL 740,000, failed to attract any bids and remained unsold.

Speaking after the auction, IETT Passenger Services Manager and Auction Chairman Samet Şeker said the organization regularly stores lost property recovered from public transportation vehicles before putting unclaimed items up for sale.

"We have completed the sale of items ranging from mobile phones and personal care devices to motorcycle helmets and musical instruments," Şeker said.

He noted that the auction featured a total of 7,566 items in 21 categories and that successful bidders would receive their purchases following the completion of the sales process.