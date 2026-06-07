The Istanbul Governor's Office announced that access to forested areas across the city, as well as lighting fires for barbecues, gas stoves, hookahs and similar purposes, will be prohibited between June 8 and Oct. 15.

In a statement released on Sunday, the governor's office said the increase in human and vehicle activity in forest areas during the summer months raises the risk of wildfires.

To prevent risks that may arise intentionally or through negligence, authorities decided to implement a series of measures.

Under the decision, entry into forested areas throughout Istanbul and the lighting of fires will be banned from June 8 to Oct. 15. The restrictions also prohibit the burning of stubble, trees, branches and all types of vegetation for purposes such as cleaning vineyards, gardens, olive groves and agricultural fields in villages and neighborhoods, including those located within, adjacent to or otherwise connected to forest areas.

The statement noted that there are no restrictions on picnics, sports, walking or similar activities in designated picnic and recreation areas, groves, parks, nature parks and ecotourism sites within Istanbul.

Authorities also said facilities and industrial establishments near forested areas are required to take all necessary precautions against fire risks arising from their activities.

Organizations responsible for electricity transmission lines will be required to carry out maintenance, particularly on sections passing through forest areas, take all necessary fire prevention measures and implement power cuts when necessary.

The governor's office said municipalities will establish protective buffer zones around waste collection sites located in or near forests and keep heavy machinery, including bulldozers, loaders and excavators, ready for emergency response.

Inspection teams consisting of law enforcement and forestry personnel will conduct monitoring and enforcement activities under the coordination of district governorates and the Regional Directorate of Forestry.

Authorities added that public and private sector resources will be mobilized when necessary to combat potential wildfires and warned that individuals who violate the measures will face administrative and legal action under relevant laws.