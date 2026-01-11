Hundreds of schools across Türkiye’s largest metropolitan will be closed on Monday as a heavy storm is forecast overnight, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced Sunday night.

In a statement shared on the Istanbul Governor’s Office’s official social media account, authorities said meteorological data point to adverse weather conditions across the city on Monday, prompting a one-day suspension of in-person education.

The closure applies to all public and private educational institutions, including primary and secondary schools, high schools, public education centers, lifelong learning institutes, private courses, driving schools, various vocational courses, special education and rehabilitation centers, as well as support and remedial courses held at both public and private schools. Face-to-face instruction will be halted for one day on Jan. 12, 2026.

The governor’s office also announced administrative leave for certain groups of public-sector employees. Disabled employees, pregnant staff, veterans and disabled veterans, as well as women employees with children under the age of 8, will be considered on administrative leave for the day.

However, the statement specified that the exemption for women with children under 8 will not apply to those working in essential services such as health care, law enforcement and snow removal operations. Mothers of children under 8 with disabilities will be granted administrative leave regardless of their profession.

Officials urged residents to remain cautious and follow updates as weather conditions develop.