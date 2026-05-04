Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced that authorities have collected 46% of stray animals across the city as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen public safety and enforce animal control regulations.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday, Davut Gül framed the initiative as a mandatory public policy requirement rather than a discretionary measure. He emphasized that managing stray animals is essential for maintaining urban order, noting that neither mass culling nor uncontrolled street populations represent viable or lawful solutions.

“The legal framework is clear. Stray animals must be promptly collected, sterilized and housed in appropriate shelters. In Istanbul, 46% of stray animals have already been collected, and the remainder will also be taken in,” Gül stated.

Gül underscored that citizen safety remains the administration’s top operational priority. He indicated that the city aims to eliminate the presence of stray dogs in public spaces entirely, aligning municipal enforcement with national regulations.

Under the current framework, individuals willing to adopt animals will be permitted to do so only for care within private homes or enclosed gardens. The breeding, sale and adoption of banned dog breeds remain strictly prohibited, with authorities prepared to initiate administrative and judicial action against violations.

The governor reiterated that implementation responsibility lies with municipal authorities, calling for immediate and full compliance across all districts. He warned that delays or negligence would not be tolerated, signaling a zero-tolerance approach toward lapses in enforcement.

Gül concluded by reaffirming that Istanbul’s governance strategy prioritizes both public safety and urban stability, with no room for compromise in maintaining citywide security standards.