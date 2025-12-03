An ongoing investigation has revealed the details behind the significant theft of approximately 25 kilograms (55.12 pounds) of gold and 50 kilograms of silver from the custody office safes at the Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after E.T., an employee with permanent status working in the custody office, failed to report to work for an extended period. This absence raised suspicion, prompting the responsible prosecutor to order an inspection of the safes. Upon opening, it was discovered that the safes were empty, and further examination confirmed that the valuable metals, held as judicial evidence related to various investigations and prosecutions, were missing.

According to the investigation, E.T. managed to remove the precious metals in a single operation using a metal shopping cart, exiting the courthouse fully loaded while returning empty-handed. The safes had been accessed using a key, indicating an inside job. Routine inspections of the custody office are conducted every two months by a supervising prosecutor, with the last check on Oct. 2 confirming the presence of the valuables.

Law enforcement authorities issued arrest warrants for E.T. and custody officer K.D., both responsible for the safes. Further findings showed that E.T. fled the country on Nov. 19 with his wife and children, departing from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport en route to the U.K. Meanwhile, custody officer K.D. was taken into police custody and is expected to be transferred to the Bakırköy Courthouse.

The investigation continues with ongoing interviews of all custody office personnel, including the office manager and testimonies from courthouse private security staff. Authorities have also requested call detail records of the suspects and are reviewing surveillance footage to piece together the full scope of the crime.

No evidence was found during a search of the suspects’ residence. Additional detention orders have been issued as authorities pursue a comprehensive resolution to the case.