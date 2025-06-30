The recent heatwave sweeping across Türkiye’s Marmara Region has caused a notable rise in daily water consumption in Istanbul, intensifying concerns over dwindling dam water reserves, according to data released by the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI).

Between June 23 and 27, Istanbul’s daily water supply increased by an average of 80,000 cubic meters compared to the previous week, pushing total water usage to 3.577 million cubic meters per day. Meanwhile, dam fill rates stood at 66.23% as of June 30, signaling a gradual decrease amid soaring temperatures and heightened demand.

The heatwave that affected the city last Thursday and Friday not only disrupted daily life but also put pressure on vital water sources. ISKI’s figures reveal that dam levels vary widely across the region, with some reservoirs like Elmalı maintaining strong levels at over 81%, while others, such as Istrancalar, have dropped below 25%.

Experts warn that the situation could worsen in the coming months. Professor Hüseyin Toros of Istanbul Technical University’s Department of Climate Science noted that dam levels often fall sharply during the summer due to increased consumption and prolonged dry spells.

“While dam fill rates were above 70% in spring, recent data shows they have dropped below that threshold as of late June. The ongoing heatwaves and growing water use risk are pushing levels down even further, potentially leading to supply challenges this summer,” Toros said.

Authorities are urging residents to adopt water-saving habits amid the rising demand. Recommendations include avoiding unnecessary water waste, closing taps properly, and running appliances only when fully loaded.

“Water is critical not only for personal health but for the sustainability of our communities,” Toros added. “Every drop counts, especially during these challenging times.”

The municipality continues to monitor reservoir levels closely, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility to ensure sufficient water supplies for Istanbul’s growing population.