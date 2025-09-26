Istanbul is confronting a growing water shortage as the levels in the city’s dams have fallen sharply to 30.32%, according to the latest data from the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI).

The drop comes after a period of declining rainfall combined with rising water consumption during the hot summer months.

Earlier this year, on April 15, the water levels in Istanbul’s dams reached 82.22%. However, due to continued heat and high consumption rates, the levels have steadily declined. As of today, the total water stored in Istanbul’s dams stands at 266.53 million cubic meters, out of a total storage capacity of 868.683 million cubic meters.

Breaking down the figures for individual dams, Ömerli’s water level is 22.74%, Darlık's 44.76%, Elmalı's 51.77%, Terkos's 36.98%, Alibey's 18.08%, Büyükçekmece's 34.21%, Sazlıdere's 32.13%, Istrancalar's 20.67%, Kazandere's 2.71%, and Pabuçdere's 18.89%. The total rainfall recorded in these dams this year is 348.85 kilograms per square meter.

In addition to the dams, Istanbul also receives water from the Melen and Yeşilçay sources, which together have supplied 417.56 million cubic meters of water this year.

Historical data from ISKI shows that as of Sept. 25, dam levels in Istanbul were 63.12% in 2015, 46.11% in 2016, 55.04% in 2017, 55.95% in 2018, 50.92% in 2019, 38.96% in 2020, 52.25% in 2021, 50.20% in 2022, 23.35% in 2023, 39.84% in 2024 and 30.71% in 2025.

Meriç Albay, from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Water Sciences, Department of Marine and Freshwater Resources Management, said that the decline in rainfall is the main factor behind the falling dam levels. He said that while the current levels are around 30%, the city is entering a period that requires urgent attention. “Water in the dams is slowly decreasing. In the coming months, we may face serious water shortages,” Albay said.

The professor stressed the importance of the winter season for replenishing dam levels. He explained that sufficient rainfall and snowfall during the winter could ease the situation somewhat. Comparing the situation to last year, he noted that the city currently has 9% less water in the dams, indicating that alarm levels are gradually being reached.

Albay also highlighted the challenge posed by high consumption in Istanbul during summer. “The city’s daily water consumption averages 3.3 million cubic meters (871.77 million gallons). This is an extremely high figure. We need to reduce shower times, avoid letting water run unnecessarily while shaving, and be careful when brushing our teeth. Even during household cleaning, measures can be taken. This is not optional; it is necessary,” he said.

He further warned that 20 to 30 cities across Türkiye are gradually experiencing water shortages, with dams running low. “Due to climate change, this problem is likely to increase each year. Therefore, serious planning and measures for water efficiency are required. We need to carefully manage water usage, reduce waste, and reconsider consumption in agriculture and industry. These measures must gradually become part of our daily routines. Otherwise, in the coming years, we could face far worse conditions than today,” Albay added.

Istanbul, home to nearly 18 million people, faces additional pressure from a growing population and decreasing water inflow to dams. Albay emphasized the importance of linking population planning with water resource management.

On the significance of winter snowfall, Albay explained, “If we do not receive snow from November to December, we could face difficulties. Istanbul has managed the situation relatively well so far, but the water budget, population, and daily consumption are fixed. If rainfall and snow are insufficient, serious problems may arise. Adequate snowfall will ease the situation, but if it is lacking, we may experience severe shortages in January and February.”