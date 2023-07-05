In a recent announcement, the Istanbul Governorate has issued a temporary ban on smoking shishas in public spaces across the city. The move comes as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risks of forest fires and other potential hazards.

Governor Davüt Gul took to his social media account to convey the new regulation, stating: "Smoking shishas will be strictly prohibited in various locations, including beaches, forests, recreational areas and parks throughout Istanbul. However, it is important to note that licensed shisha lounges operating outside these designated areas will not be affected by this ban."

The decision to implement this ban aims to safeguard the city's natural landscapes and prevent devastating forest fires. By curbing hookah smoking in areas such as beaches and forests, the governorate seeks to prevent the emergence of negative environmental impacts and maintain the serenity of public spaces, including picnic areas, parks and recreation zones.