The International Zero Waste Forum, set to take place in Istanbul on Oct. 17-19, will gather global leaders, experts and decision-makers to discuss the past, present and future of zero waste.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation, said the forum will focus on people, places and transformation. “We will discuss the economics of zero waste, artificial intelligence, our seas, forests and lakes,” Ağırbaş stated.

The forum, organized by the Zero Waste Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat, will run for three days.

It will host participants from 104 countries, including 118 international partner organizations, mayors, ambassadors and senior representatives from numerous international institutions such as the U.N., UN-Habitat, UNEP and U.N. Development Programme (UNDP).

First lady Emine Erdoğan, honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation and global pioneer of the Zero Waste Movement, will attend as the guest of honor. She is expected to highlight the strategic importance of environmental awareness in the transformation of both people and places.

Over 60 national and international speakers will share their expertise on topics including zero waste, circular economy, sustainable production, smart technologies, food waste prevention, textile and retail sector transformation, and sustainable urban policies. Thematic sessions will include “Behavior Change: If Mindsets Change, Systems Change,” “Women Leading the Zero Waste Movement,” “From Single-Use to Durable Technology,” “Smarter Waste: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence” and “Cities Leading the Circular Transformation.”

The forum will conclude with the Istanbul Declaration, in which participants will outline what actions are needed globally to promote zero waste. Ağırbaş emphasized the significance of Istanbul as a global hub for zero waste initiatives, highlighting the city’s historical and cultural role connecting Asia and Europe. “Istanbul is a world-class city, and we believe zero waste’s global center should be Istanbul,” he said.

In addition to discussions and panels, the forum will feature an awards ceremony titled “Inspiring Figures of Circular Achievements,” honoring individuals and organizations that have successfully made zero waste a lifestyle and raised environmental awareness. The event will conclude with a closing session under the theme “Call to Action for the Future.”

Ağırbaş highlighted the urgent global waste crisis, noting that 90% of the world’s plastic produced to date has not been recycled and that microplastics are now found even in newborns. He emphasized the health implications of plastic contamination and explained that the forum aims to explore how individuals can live healthier and higher-quality lives.

“At the end of these discussions, we will share the outcomes with the public, gather their feedback and implement solutions collaboratively. The Zero Waste Foundation acts collectively; we are the foundation of 86 million people,” he said.

The forum will also host a meeting of the United Nations Zero Waste Advisory Board, established by the U.N. General Assembly in 2022, under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan. Results from these discussions will be shared with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will help disseminate them globally.

The Zero Waste Movement, initiated under Erdoğan’s leadership on Sept. 27, 2017, has grown into a global initiative. In December 2022, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a “zero waste” resolution with Türkiye as the main sponsor and 105 countries as co-sponsors. March 30 was declared International Zero Waste Day. Erdoğan was the keynote speaker at the first International Zero Waste Day event on March 30, 2023, and was subsequently appointed Chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste.