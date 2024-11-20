Water prices have been raised in both Istanbul and Izmir. In a recent decision by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Council's ISKI General Assembly, a 17.5% increase in water tariffs was approved.

The new prices mean that the first tier of water (0-15 cubic meters) will go up from TL 32.28 (94 cents) to TL 37.92 ($1.10), with similar increases in the second and third tiers. These new rates will take effect in January 2025 and will be adjusted monthly based on the average of the Consumer Price Index (TÜFE) and the Domestic Producer Price Index (Yİ-ÜFE).

The decision passed with majority approval, despite opposition from members of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party). In addition to the water price hike, other service fees, such as the water connection fee, will also rise significantly.

Kağıthane Mayor and AK Party Council Member Mevlüt Öztekin criticized the increase, pointing out that while a "50% discount" had been promised for water, ISKI bills have risen by 800% in the past five years. He claimed that with the latest 17.5% increase, the total rise over the past five years has reached 948%.

Öztekin also noted that despite the criticisms of the Melen Project, 67% of Istanbul's water comes from this project, which has kept the city supplied with water. He described the rising cost of water as being "competitive with gold."