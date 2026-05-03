Istanbul expanded late-night services on the Marmaray to operate seven days a week starting Sunday, aiming to ease passenger traffic and improve connections with intercity rail.

The move extended additional night services that had previously been limited to Fridays and Saturdays across the entire week, according to official announcements.

The adjustment was expected to address increasing passenger demand and improve late-night mobility across the city, while strengthening integration with the High-Speed Train (YHT) running between Ankara and Istanbul.

Under the revised schedule, passengers departing Ankara at 7:50 p.m. and arriving at Söğütlüçeşme station at 11:58 p.m. were able to transfer directly to Marmaray services without waiting.

Officials said the change was intended to improve coordination between intercity and urban rail systems and reduce transfer times for passengers.

The additional services ran daily, with departures scheduled at 11:20 p.m. from Gebze to Halkalı and at 11:28 p.m. from Halkalı to Gebze.

The update came as authorities sought to enhance efficiency across Istanbul’s public transportation network and respond to growing demand for late-hour travel.