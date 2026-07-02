More than 4,000 mosques, Quran course centers and youth centers across Istanbul will open their doors on July 6 as the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) launches its 2026 Summer Quran Courses, offering children and young people religious education alongside cultural, social and sporting activities during the school holiday.

The nationwide program aims to help participants learn the Quran, gain basic religious knowledge and strengthen moral values through age-appropriate instruction. Applications for the courses will continue until July 13.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the launch, Istanbul Mufti Emrullah Tuncel said the Quran serves as a guide that teaches people how to build the right relationship with themselves, other people, the universe and Allah.

He described the Quran as the ultimate source of guidance for humanity, comparing it to a curriculum that helps individuals realize and develop their potential.

"Just as every student receives a curriculum and a teacher after enrolling in school, Allah has provided humanity with guidance since the first human being. As humanity grew and its challenges increased, this guidance was revealed through divine books accompanied by prophets," Tuncel said.

He said the Quran represents the final stage of that guidance, enabling believers to understand life on the right foundation.

"Summer provides an important opportunity to strengthen our friendship with the Quran. Through that relationship, we can overcome our sense of distance from ourselves, nature and our creator," he added.

According to Tuncel, the six-week courses will be held at more than 4,000 venues across Istanbul, with roughly two-thirds taking place in mosques and the remainder at Quran course centers and youth centers. Around 8,000 personnel will oversee the program throughout the city.

Students who are unfamiliar with Quran recitation will begin by learning the Arabic alphabet, while those with previous knowledge will improve their pronunciation and recitation skills, including learning proper recitation rules.

"Our aim is to contribute to both the cognitive and emotional development of our students. Understanding the meaning of the Quran provides intellectual guidance while also bringing spiritual fulfillment," Tuncel said.

The curriculum has been designed for two main age groups, children aged 4 to 6 and participants aged 7 to 22.

For the younger group, lessons will focus primarily on values education, moral development and basic religious knowledge, alongside introductory Quran instruction suited to their developmental level.

"Our goal is to help children learn values such as empathy, compassion and respect through experience rather than intensive theoretical instruction. Of the 20 weekly class hours, 14 will focus on values education, moral education and religious knowledge, while the remaining six hours will be devoted to Quran education," Tuncel said.

Participants aged 7 and above will receive a broader curriculum centered on Quran education, Islamic beliefs, acts of worship, moral values and the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

Those beginning Quran education will start by learning the Arabic letters, while more advanced students will continue with memorization and recitation. The curriculum also includes lessons on the principles of faith, worship practices, particularly prayer and moral education, as well as the life of the Prophet Muhammad to help students understand the practical application of the Quran's teachings.

Tuncel said the courses aim to present the Quran not only as a sacred text but also through the example of the prophet's life, describing them as inseparable.

Alongside classroom instruction, organizers have planned a variety of social, cultural and sporting activities to ensure children and young people enjoy a balanced summer experience.

Football tournaments, swimming activities, picnics and knowledge competitions are among the events scheduled during the six-week program.

Tuncel stressed that education extends beyond classroom teaching, saying cultural and sporting activities can play an important role in helping children develop positive behaviors and values.

"Sometimes a child may not fully engage during classroom lessons after a long school year, but the same values can be learned through cultural or sports activities. We see these events not as ends in themselves but as tools that support children's physical, emotional and moral development," he said.

Emphasizing that the Quran is a lifelong guide rather than something limited to a particular season, Tuncel encouraged families across Istanbul to enroll their children in the summer courses.

He cited a saying of the Prophet Muhammad that "the best among you are those who learn the Quran and teach it," inviting children and young people to take advantage of the opportunity offered during the summer break.

"The Quran never misleads or abandons people. Summer should be seen as a time to strengthen our friendship with this incomparable guide. We hope these courses will help children and young people build a lasting connection with the Quran while contributing to their intellectual, moral and social development," he said.