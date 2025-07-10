Illegal floors, unauthorized terraces and rooftop openings have been identified in several businesses along the Bosporus in Istanbul, prompting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) to issue demolition orders, officials said on Wednesday.

The demolition decisions were made by the municipality’s executive committee based on findings from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Conservation Regional Board Directorate, which launched an investigation after receiving complaints.

The complaints involved unlicensed expansions toward the sea, the addition of upper floors, and facade alterations along the coastline between Bebek Mosque and the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, spanning the neighborhoods of Bebek, Arnavutköy, Kuruçeşme and Ortaköy in the Beşiktaş district.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Conservation Board has reviewed 106 properties in the area. Following field inspections and board meetings, criminal complaints were filed concerning illegal alterations at 49 properties. For 42 unregistered properties, authorities requested additional documentation. In 15 other cases, officials demanded the enforcement of previously issued board rulings.

The IBB reviewed the reports and records before issuing demolition orders for the illegal structures, in line with evaluations by the Monuments Board and other expert findings.

Demolition orders have been issued for several well-known businesses, including Baylan Pastry Shop, Bebek "Balıkçısı" ("seafood restaurant"), Bebek Hotel, Arnavutköy Balıkçısı, Mandarin Hotel and Ottoman Hotel.