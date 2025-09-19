In Istanbul, operations targeting historical artifact smugglers led to the seizure of thousands of items, including a calligraphy panel by calligrapher Mehmet Sami Efendi (1837-1912), stolen from a mosque in Üsküdar 20 years ago and sought by Interpol.

According to the information obtained, between June and September, 11 separate operations were carried out in five districts of Istanbul targeting historical artifact smugglers. Teams from the Istanbul Police Department’s Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch conducted operations against smugglers trying to export historical artifacts.

The operations took place in the districts of Fatih, Şişli, Esenyurt, Bağcılar, Kadıköy and Beşiktaş during this period. Fifteen suspects were detained during the raids.

Searches of the suspects’ homes and workplaces uncovered thousands of artifacts, including the calligraphy panel by calligrapher Mehmet Sami Efendi, stolen on Feb. 2, 2005, from the Üsküdar Defterdar Tahir Efendi Mosque.

Among the recovered items were 1,771 mosaic pieces featuring human figures dating back to the Greek and Roman Empires; 2,627 coins made of gold, silver, bronze and nickel, thought to originate from the Greek, Roman, Abbasid, Umayyad, Byzantine, Ottoman and Anatolian Seljuk periods; 454 objects from the Ottoman period, including pistols, daggers, swords, candlesticks, candelabras, cups, seals and icons; and 47 jewelry pieces believed to be made from elephant ivory in the form of bracelets.

The recovered historical and cultural artifacts were displayed for members of the press. It was reported that, following official procedures, the items will be handed over to the General Directorate of Foundations, Istanbul Archaeology Museums, Istanbul Hagia Sophia Historical and Experience Museum, and the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts.