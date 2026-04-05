In Istanbul, police responded within five minutes to 394,486 emergency reports submitted last year through the Women’s Emergency Support Application (KADES).

Developed by the General Directorate of Security to ensure the fastest possible response to domestic violence and threats against women, KADES allows women to contact security forces instantly with a single touch in emergency situations.

Reports made through the application are sent directly to the nearest police teams, who intervene quickly at the scene.

Istanbul Police Department teams received 394,486 reports via KADES in 2025. Teams were able to reach the scenes within five minutes.

Police officer Seyhan Öztürk, serving at the Istanbul Public Order Branch Directorate’s Domestic Violence and Violence Against Women Bureau, explained that KADES has been in use nationwide since 2018.

He emphasized that the application was developed to prevent violence in the shortest possible time and that all women in Türkiye can download the app for free.

“Only female citizens can download it. It is available by searching ‘KADES’ on Android and iOS app stores. The app is free. When a woman presses the KADES button in case she or someone else is subjected to violence, the nearest patrol or motorized team is dispatched to the scene. The nearest team arrives within three to five minutes at most,” Öztürk said.

Police officer Sinan Özçelik added that the application can only be used by women, but any woman who is in danger, experiencing violence, or witnessing it can press the button to report it.

Explaining that teams move immediately after a report is submitted, Özçelik said: “For informational purposes, it is beneficial for all women to download the app. Even if they are not experiencing violence themselves, they may witness an incident on the street, in a shopping mall, or elsewhere."

"A woman experiencing violence may not be able to press the KADES button at that moment. A witness can use her app to report the incident, ensuring our teams are immediately dispatched,” he added.

Öztürk noted that KADES reports are treated as priority reports and shared an example, “About three to four months ago, a woman who sensed she was in immediate danger pressed the KADES button to request a team. It was a case of persistent stalking."

He continued: "She informed our teams about a suspicious person following her and said she intended to file a complaint. The suspect was referred to the relevant judicial authorities, and the necessary legal procedures were initiated.”

KADES is an official mobile safety platform developed by the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of Security to provide rapid assistance to women and children facing violence or immediate danger.

The application enables users to send an emergency alert with a single tap, instantly transmitting their location to nearby law enforcement units for swift intervention.

It is available in multiple language options, including Turkish, Kurdish, English, Arabic, Russian, French, German and Persian, to ensure accessibility for both citizens and foreign residents across Türkiye.