Private bus owners affiliated with the Istanbul Electricity, Tramway and Tunnel department (IETT) held a protest in front of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) headquarters in Saraçhane, claiming that they had not received their payments on time.

The bus owners gathered in front of IBB's head office, holding banners that read "We drive the same roads; we want equal treatment," and "IETT's vehicles break down, the bills are sent to private bus operators," while chanting slogans.

In a statement on behalf of the group, Erhan Güneş, spokesperson for the Private Bus Owners Platform and a lawyer, said that they work day and night to provide quality and uninterrupted service. He added that they had met with IBB officials four times since May 15 of last year, but none of the promises made during those meetings had been kept.

Güneş explained, "Each time, we were delayed with different tactics. First, they told us, 'Wait until after the elections, your payments will be made.' Then they said, 'There are IBB properties to be sold, and your payments will be made.' They also mentioned a taxi auction that would take place, promising payment then. They kept delaying us like this. Currently, there is a total of TL 6 billion ($222 million) owed for 3,041 vehicles, with nearly TL 2 million owed per vehicle."

He further claimed that the IETT has been applying psychological pressure on them, stating, "When we demand our rights and come to Saraçhane, IETT General Directorate threatens us with bullying. They threaten to cancel our licenses."

Güneş added, "If the IBB does not make our payments by the end of the month, we will place our own personal POS devices on our vehicles. Please do not use the Istanbul Card. To avoid disrupting transportation, please make payments on our personal POS devices. We do not want to cause any inconvenience to you."

Private bus driver Ismail Çağla stated that the bus operators had not received their payments for 5.5 months, saying, "I would like to make a proposal to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality on behalf of my colleagues. If you cannot pay this money, remove the free cards you provide and transfer this responsibility to us."