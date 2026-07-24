Istanbul's healthcare system carried out 130 million medical examinations in the first six months of 2026, with public hospitals accounting for 88% of all consultations, according to Istanbul Provincial Health Director Dr. Abdullah Emre Güner.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Güner said the figures reflect the strength of Türkiye's public healthcare system, while emphasizing the need for greater use of primary healthcare services to ensure patients receive treatment at the appropriate level of care.

"We have already conducted 130 million medical examinations in the first six months of 2026. Of these, 88% were performed by public hospitals. This is a reflection of our strong healthcare model," Güner said.

He said Istanbul provides healthcare services to patients from around the world, with international patients choosing the city for a wide range of specialties, including aesthetic and plastic surgery, general surgery, orthopedics and oncology.

Güner said healthcare services are being delivered in line with Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu's "Protective, Productive and Development-Oriented Health Model," emphasizing that preventive healthcare remains the ministry's top priority.

He said the goal is to ensure citizens benefit from preventive healthcare services through family health centers and Healthy Life Centers before developing illnesses, while those who do become ill receive rapid treatment through the country's strong 112 emergency response system and hospital network.

Highlighting the importance of effectively utilizing primary healthcare services, Güner said Türkiye has established a robust healthcare system that begins with family physicians and extends to training and research hospitals, city hospitals and university hospitals.

Güner said everyone in Türkiye has access to high-quality healthcare services free of charge, adding that the system continues to improve every year.

Güner said nearly 210 million medical examinations were carried out across Istanbul in 2025. He added that residents can reach a family health center within an average 7-minute walk, noting that the number of family health centers has risen to 1,120 and is expected to increase to 1,200 by the end of the year.

Güner also said the average population served by each family physician has fallen from around 4,000 people to 2,900, with the long-term goal of reducing that figure below 2,500.

He added that Healthy Life Centers also play an important role in preventive healthcare by offering services through psychologists, family counselors, child development specialists and other healthcare professionals.

21M radiology procedures

Güner said improved coordination between state hospitals and city hospitals has significantly reduced surgical waiting times.

Recalling that 2.7 million surgeries were performed in Istanbul in 2025, he said, "In the first six months of 2026, we have already performed 1.63 million surgeries. These are very high numbers, and most are classified as Group A, B and C surgeries. We perform a surgery every 2 seconds in Istanbul. Even in the time it takes us to inhale and exhale, another surgery may already have taken place."

Güner said healthcare services in Istanbul are delivered by 127,000 public healthcare personnel and stressed that authorities continue to provide high-quality care without compromising standards.

He also noted that patients travel to Istanbul for treatment not only from across Türkiye but also from many countries around the world, describing this as evidence of the success of the country's healthcare system.

Highlighting the city's radiology capacity, Güner said nearly 21 million imaging procedures were performed during the first half of the year.

He concluded by saying the healthcare system will continue providing services around the clock.