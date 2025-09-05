Istanbul Governor Davut Gül has announced the city’s updated security data for the first eight months of 2025 on Friday, highlighting both improvements in public safety and ongoing challenges. Speaking during the Monthly Security Evaluation meeting, Governor Gül detailed the results of law enforcement efforts, underlining significant achievements in combating organized crime, narcotics, cybercrime, and illegal trade.

The meeting, held at the Provincial Directorate of Disaster and Emergency Management, was attended by Deputy Governor Nail Anlar, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Lieutenant General Yusuf Kenan Topcu, Istanbul Police Chief Selami Yıldız, and Coast Guard Marmara and Bosporus Regional Commander Rear Adm. Serkan Tezel.

Governor Gül noted, "Looking at the first eight months of this year, we see that crimes against individuals continue to decline compared to the same period last year, while our clearance rates have increased. Similarly, crimes against property have decreased, and the proportion of solved cases has risen." He highlighted that particular areas, including thefts from vehicles, purse snatching, and motorcycle thefts, have seen reductions of around 50%.

He added, "The number of unlicensed firearms seized in the first eight months of 2025 increased by 29% compared to the same period last year, reaching 11,730, while arrests increased by 145% to 1,890. Operations against criminal gangs increased by 18%, resulting in 1,237 individuals apprehended. Assets worth TL 42.47 billion ($1,029,463) were seized. In comparison to the same period in 2024, shooting incidents decreased by 45%."

Governor Gül also provided an overview of anti-smuggling operations, stating that in the first eight months of 2025, operations targeting illegal gains increased by 18% compared to the same period last year. He said that authorities had confiscated 308,000 liters of counterfeit and smuggled alcohol, which poses a direct threat to public health. Additionally, seizures of electronics, tobacco, historical artifacts, and fuel helped prevent tax losses exceeding TL 1.5 billion, while also disrupting the financing of criminal and terrorist organizations.

On narcotics enforcement, Governor Gül emphasized, "Operations targeting drug manufacturers and dealers increased by 17% compared to the same period last year. The amount of seized narcotic pills rose by 124%, and the amount of confiscated cannabis increased by 3.5 times. Through our 'Best Narcotics Police: Mothers' project, the number of mothers we have educated has more than doubled compared to last year. I sincerely thank every citizen, civil society organization, and media outlet supporting the state in this challenging fight."

Governor Gül also addressed cybercrime, explaining that in the digital domain, referred to as 'Cyber Homeland,' law enforcement continues 24/7 operations against a wide range of illegal activities, including terrorist propaganda and financing, illegal gambling, online child exploitation, and cyber fraud. "Looking at the numbers, our success in combating cybercrime grows every month. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that no citizen is victimized. However, this is not possible through policing measures alone. The most effective solution here is social awareness. I urge our fellow citizens to report any suspicious situations to 112 and share them with the relevant authorities," he said.

Traffic safety measures were also a major focus of Governor Gül’s remarks, particularly with the upcoming reopening of schools. He stated, "Next week, as schools reopen, traffic congestion will increase. Ensuring smooth and safe transportation is particularly important during school periods. We have therefore implemented additional measures and increased inspections across Istanbul. Regarding motorcycles and motorized bicycles, which are increasingly common due to convenience and economic benefits, we requested municipalities to designate parking areas that do not obstruct traffic flow. Parking on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, and squares, as well as entering restricted areas, will be strictly prohibited."

Governor Gül further highlighted issues related to caravan tourism, noting the rise in unauthorized parking on public areas, coastal strips, streets, and green spaces, which negatively affects environmental order, public safety, traffic flow, and citizens’ access to beaches. He announced that municipalities have been tasked with identifying official caravan parking areas, and unauthorized parking outside these designated areas will not be allowed.

On forest fires, Governor Gül reported, "To minimize fire risks and protect our forests, we had banned entry to forested areas outside picnic and recreation sites and prohibited fire starting from June 23 to Oct. 15. We continue to carry out inspections by land and air without interruption. Despite all these precautions, 71 forest fires occurred this year, damaging 216 hectares of forested land. As we have previously restored all forest areas damaged by fires, we will also reforest the areas affected this year on Nov. 11, National Afforestation Day. During this period of continued fire risk, I urge all citizens to comply with the regulations and remain vigilant."

Governor Gül concluded by thanking all law enforcement personnel, civil society organizations, and citizens who contribute to maintaining safety in Istanbul, emphasizing that community cooperation is essential for effective crime prevention and public security.