The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) has announced that a cold wave from Siberia will cause a rapid temperature drop throughout the week, with snowfall starting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and intensifying on February 21-22.

According to AKOM's statement, experts predict that the Siberian cold wave will affect Istanbul and its surroundings, with temperatures ranging between 0 and 3 degrees Celsius (between 32 and 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit.)

The statement noted that heavy rainfall and cold weather will impact Istanbul starting today. As temperatures drop sharply, precipitation is expected to turn into sleet and snow on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The snowfall, which is expected to continue on Thursday, Feb. 20, is forecasted to strengthen on Feb. 21-22.

Temperatures will remain 4-8 degrees Celsius below seasonal norms until Feb. 25 and return to normal between Feb. 26 and March 5. Citizens are urged to be cautious of icy roads, frost and potential disruptions in transportation.

AKOM also reported that the water level in Istanbul’s dams had reached 61.42%, amounting to a total of 533 million cubic meters (approximately 188 million cubic feet), while the seawater temperature has been recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.