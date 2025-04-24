Under the coordination of the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, following the 6.2 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea, schoolyards across the city were opened to accommodate over 50,000 citizens.

School staff set up designated areas where citizens could stay, serving hot soup and offering indoor sports halls where children could play and spend time.

Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür visited several schools in the Bağcılar, Başakşehir, Bayrampaşa and Eyüpsultan districts to observe the ongoing efforts and interact with citizens.

At Başakşehir TOKI Hayme Ana Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, school facilities were used to produce simit (Turkish sesame bagels) for those taking shelter.

Across the city, schools met the shelter needs of over 50,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul mufti's office provided shelter for over 50,000 citizens in 774 mosques, including central ones like Eyüpsultan and Fatih.

Food and beverages were also offered to those staying in the mosques.

Teams from the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of the Ministry of Family and Social Services continued their fieldwork in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), with 1,788 personnel at shelters and 578 teams in the field.

Psychosocial support teams provided services to 88,460 citizens from the first moments of the earthquake.

Family Social Support Program (ASDEP) teams working at social service centers remained active in areas where people gathered and stayed overnight, continuing to accompany and support them.

Istanbul Police Department teams also responded to citizens’ aid calls, visiting their addresses to help meet urgent needs and closely supporting affected individuals.