Taxi passengers in Istanbul can now submit complaints, report lost items and share feedback through a new WhatsApp-based service launched by the Istanbul Taxi Drivers Chamber (ITEO) as part of broader efforts to improve service quality and customer satisfaction.

The initiative, called the "Yellow Line" (Sarı Hat), was announced by ITEO President Ismet Dalcı during a press conference at the organization's headquarters in the Kağıthane district of Istanbul.

Dalcı said the chamber has begun implementing reforms aimed at modernizing the city's taxi sector after taking office four months ago. "We promised not to apply temporary fixes but to completely transform the system," Dalcı said.

As part of the new program, QR code stickers linked to a dedicated WhatsApp number have been installed inside all commercial taxis across Istanbul. Passengers can use the service to report complaints, provide suggestions, recover lost belongings or submit positive feedback.

According to Dalcı, the chamber aims to respond to customer inquiries within five minutes.

"Whether it is a lost item, a complaint or positive feedback, our goal is to contact passengers within five minutes," he said. "People are surprised by how quickly we respond."

The chamber has also introduced a separate WhatsApp-based "Internal Audit Line" that allows drivers to report misconduct within the profession.

In addition to customer service initiatives, officials have increased field inspections and say they are intervening more rapidly when problems arise.

Dalcı said the organization is also working to ease financial pressures on taxi drivers by opening two service centers that operate around the clock. The facilities provide affordable maintenance services, including engine repairs, mechanical work and routine servicing.

The chamber has additionally begun selling vehicle spare parts directly to drivers in an effort to help regulate prices and reduce operating costs. Digitalization remains a key part of the chamber's modernization plans.

Dalcı announced that a new taxi-hailing platform, described as a "Singapore Model Taxi System," is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be introduced within the next month.

The system is designed to offer a fully digital experience, allowing passengers to rate taxis regardless of whether they book through the app or hail a vehicle directly from the street.

Officials say the platform aims to provide an alternative to existing ride-hailing services, which taxi representatives argue charge high commissions to both drivers and passengers.

The chamber is also developing safety measures for drivers, including protective cabins around driver seats. Work on the project is expected to be completed in the near future.

The reforms come as Istanbul's taxi sector faces growing pressure to improve service standards and rebuild public confidence after years of complaints from locals, foreign visitors and tourists over issues such as overcharging, fare refusals, poor service and lost property.