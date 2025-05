Within the scope of the “Istanbul Fairy Tale School” project, teachers are bringing stories to children receiving hospital treatment, helping young patients reconnect with life through tales that begin with the phrase “Once upon a time.”

Implemented by the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, the "Istanbul Fairy Tale School" project includes creating fairy tale schools, homes and workshops. One key component of the project focuses on children undergoing long-term treatment in hospitals.

With the slogan “There is a tale in the hospital,” fairy tale school teachers visit hospitals and hold "Masalhane" (Fairy Tale House) sessions, where they engage with young patients.

Depending on the children’s medical conditions, teachers share fairy tales either in hospital classrooms or at the bedside, starting with the traditional Turkish opening, “Once upon a time.” These stories help children look to the future with hope.

Anadolu Agency (AA) captured the Masalhane event held at Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital, where students receiving treatment in the oncology and physical therapy departments were engaged in storytelling sessions.

Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür stated that the city has around 3 million students and 170,000 teachers actively participating in educational activities.

He noted that Istanbul’s education system includes specialized fields such as fine arts, sports high schools, imam hatip schools and vocational schools. Among these, he described hospital classrooms as the most unique. According to Yentür, over 2,000 children annually receive education in 18 hospital classrooms across 15 hospitals in the city.

“We attach great importance to this,” he said, adding that their guiding mottos are “Education for everyone, everywhere, always” and “Education knows no obstacles or limits.”

Referring to the children participating in the Masalhane sessions, Yentür continued: “These children have had to leave their schools due to health problems. To reduce the negative impact of this separation, we opened classrooms in hospitals. Our aim is for them to continue their education with their teachers, maintaining their cognitive and social-emotional learning skills.”

He also emphasized that, besides academic learning, hospital classrooms and Masalhane events offer environments where families can participate in activities that boost children’s motivation. “Through Masalhane, our teachers help create enjoyable visual and auditory experiences. We hope to bring joy to the children and offer them moments that take them away, even briefly, from their challenging environment. Our goal is to expand this to all classrooms in Istanbul. We evaluate and respond to every parent’s request,” he added.

Hatice Çakır Ermiş, the general coordinator of the project, shared that the Istanbul Fairy Tale Schools operate in five different branches.

She explained that through these tales, children reconnect with cultural traditions and values as they prepare to return to school. “Sometimes parents attend the sessions as well, and because they grew up listening to tales from their grandparents, they enjoy it even more. Many say it’s been a long time since they heard a fairy tale,” she said.

Ermiş noted that hospital-based fairy tale events are conducted during Masalhane sessions. With five coordinators working across 15 hospitals, they deliver motivational and emotional support to children through storytelling.

“Some children are too weak to leave their rooms, so we visit them individually. These visits make them incredibly happy,” she said.

Teachers from the Istanbul Fairy Tale School use musical instruments to tell stories to young patients at a hospital, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Teachers support both education, healing

Aysun Alaca, a social studies teacher working in hospital classrooms, said that she teaches students from preschool to high school both at the bedside and in classrooms.

She emphasized that they offer not just academic lessons, but also psychosocial support. “We aim to affect their morale and healing processes positively. The feedback we receive is very encouraging – some children even wait at the door for us, asking, ‘Teacher, when are you coming back?’” she said.

Children, parents express gratitude

Twelve-year-old Miraç Bulut Kurt, one of the children receiving treatment, shared his joy about the Masalhane event: “The teachers made me so happy. I had fun. All children should expand their imagination so that one day, we can create similar activities for our own kids.”

His father, Alparslan Kurt, expressed his appreciation for the positive and uplifting activities offered to children in long-term care, thanking the Ministry of Health.

Ten-year-old Ada Mavuş, who participates in Masalhane activities from her hospital room, said: “We have a great time. When the teachers come to my room, we play piano, draw pictures and make me really happy.”

Her mother, Haset Teshome Mavuş, added that she is pleased with the activities: “When we first arrived, there weren’t any programs like this. We were so happy when the teachers began coming. Children are already separated from everything and get bored easily. These activities help us get through the day without feeling stuck. My daughter loves drawing and music, and these events have had a great impact on her. It’s important for children in hospitals not to forget about school. When the teachers visit, there are games and music, which really lift their spirits.”