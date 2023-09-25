With an impending drought crisis threatening Türkiye's most populous city's water supply throughout the fall and winter, preparations are now underway to extract water from the depths of dams, said Dursun Yıldız, head of the Water Policies Association.

Yıldız expressed concern, stating: "The European part of Istanbul has endured an extended period of drought since the previous year, and what started as meteorological drought has now evolved into a hydrological crisis. The dams that provide water to the European part have depleted significantly due to the lack of precipitation. In response, measures are being implemented to access the lower, so-called 'dead volume,' of these dams to extend the usage of our dwindling water reserves."

Highlighting the potential challenges ahead, Yıldız emphasized that the quality of water obtained from these lower dam regions may pose technical difficulties for purification facilities. He also noted that Istanbul's water problem has been aggravated by the failure to commission the Melen Dam, especially considering the city's 16 million population.

"The inoperable Melen Dam has disrupted Istanbul's water supply strategy, revealing the inadequacy of our water resources. It's time to consider encouraging reverse migration from Istanbul," he urged.

Yıldız stressed the urgency of adopting measures for the more efficient utilization of Istanbul's existing water resources, cautioning that even if rainfall occurs next month and dam levels rise, the problem will persist.

"Istanbul relies on three primary water collection and distribution axes. While the Ömerli Reservoir on the Anatolian part currently holds sufficient water, rainfall in the Terkos and Büyükçekmece basins on the European part is crucial. Although rainfall in the coming months may provide temporary relief to the Thrace region, it will not be a lasting solution."

The absence of anticipated rainfall in September is heightening concerns about water shortages in Istanbul. Following a period of intense heat and limited precipitation, the water levels in Istanbul's dams have plummeted below 25%. The Sazlıdere Dam in the Büyükçekme district, a critical water source for the European part of Istanbul, is on the brink of complete depletion, with water capacity plummeting to as low as 4%.