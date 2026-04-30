The Istanbul Governor’s Office has approved two official rallies for May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day while imposing a ban on all demonstrations and public gatherings in four central districts of the city.

According to the statement, events will be allowed at Kadıköy Rıhtım Square and Kartal Square, while all other forms of protest and public activity will be prohibited in Beyoğlu, Şişli, Fatih, and Beşiktaş throughout the day.

The governor’s office said May 1 will be observed in Istanbul “as in many parts of the world” through organized events, adding that applications submitted by trade unions for Kadıköy Rıhtım Square, as well as a political party for Kartal Square, were reviewed and approved.

Under the decision, trade unions will hold their program in Kadıköy between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., while a political party will organize its gathering in Kartal between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Authorities stated that no additional May 1 events will be permitted outside these locations.

The statement also announced extensive security measures aimed at ensuring public order during the day.

Some roads and metro stations in Istanbul may be temporarily closed on Friday, while certain streets may be restricted to traffic. Public transportation will be provided free of charge during the day as part of the measures.