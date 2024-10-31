Anatolian Fortress Cemetery in Beykoz, where the graves of the first soldiers who besieged Istanbul are located, has fallen into disrepair, causing public outcry.

Built in 1393 by Yıldırım Bayezid, the cemetery, which bears traces of the 14th century, contains the remains of janissaries. Each grave is marked with structures symbolizing the janissaries’ hats, which are now broken, missing or displaced.

Historian Zafer Bilgi commented: “Each of these structures needs preservation; any existing hats should be replaced, and the area should be repaired and incorporated into Anatolian Fortress as an open-air museum. This could provide insightful information alongside the fortress itself.”

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality announced that restoration plans for the cemetery have been prepared and approved by relevant conservation boards, and that restoration is expected to begin soon.

Bilgi emphasized the cemetery's significance, saying: “The Ottoman Empire consistently sought to conquer Istanbul. The Ottoman Sultan Yıldırım Bayezid, also known as Bayezid I, is known for his famous title ‘Yıldırım’ (meaning ‘lightning’) due to his swiftness and heroism in battles. He led his army in battle and constructed the Anatolian Fortress to encircle the city, aiming to gain control by cutting off the narrowest point of the Bosporus."

"His hope was to fulfill the Hadith: ‘Ni’mel ceyş ve ni’mel emir,’ meaning ‘What a blessed army, what a blessed commander.’ Determined to conquer Constantinople, he aspired to be this blessed commander. Located near Rumeli Fortress, one of the initial martyrdoms was built beside the Anatolian Fortress, where Ottoman and Roman soldiers clashed in skirmishes.”

Highlighting that the cemetery contains valuable relics from the founding period of the Ottoman Empire, Zafer Bilgi stated: “Today, the site known as the Anatolian Fortress Cemetery is recognized as the resting place of the Ottoman janissaries. Here, we find rare examples of janissary headdresses, shaped like kalpaks."

"This cemetery stands as an open-air museum, allowing us to explore the early stages of the Ottoman Empire alongside the city's conquest. When we examine this cemetery, we can see the seeds of Istanbul’s conquest and Ottoman Istanbul's beginnings. Due to its significance, the preservation and repair of each tomb, the replacement of any existing hats, and its inclusion in the Anatolian Fortress with informative displays are necessary."

Discussing the necessary steps for preserving the cemetery, Bilgi added: “Istanbul is an open-air museum, and one of its essential parts is the Anatolian Fortress. This first martyrdom is in dire need of protection. Beyond merely repairing the tombstones, it is essential to foster a sense of belonging to the city. It is important that readings of the inscriptions are conducted, their identities are clarified and translated into Turkish, and that people understand this cemetery as one of the first places of those soldiers who came to conquer Istanbul. Cemeteries are not only for prayers but also represent the foundation that led to the city’s conquest. This site should be regarded as a crucial addition to the city’s history."