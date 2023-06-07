Citizens complain about the loud music from tourist boats sailing on the Bosporus till late at night, disturbing many living around the iconic strait expressing their grievances with the noise.

The arrival of the summer season has seen a surge in wedding, engagement and graduation ceremony programs on tour boats sailing along the Bosporus. The sound broadcasted late at night by these boats, also catering to tourists visiting Istanbul, has become a nuisance for locals.

Ozan Özkan, a resident living near the Üskudar district’s Salacak beach, expressed his frustration, stating: “One day it plays mezdeke (belly dancing music), the next it plays pop, the next day it plays arabesque. It is too loud as it wakes you up inside the houses.” Ozkan’s remarks reflect the sentiments of many others affected by the loud music.

Özkan voiced his discontent by sharing a video on his social media account, shedding light on the issue. “We are very uncomfortable with tour boats, especially between May and October, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.,” he said.

Izzet Demirtaş, head of a local marine tourism association, acknowledged the complaints and affirmed the association’s commitment to addressing the issue.

“Such complaints come to us as well, and as an association, we warn our colleagues who play loud music. Security forces measure the decibels. If there is a loud sound, they immediately intervene, notify the port and impose a fine,” he said.

Demirtaş emphasized that decibel control is conducted systematically. “The permitted decibel level decreases as time progresses, starting from 90 decibels and gradually reducing to 80, 70 and 60 decibels,” he explained.