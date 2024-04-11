Istanbulites, foreign tourists and the occasional sheep who stayed in the metropolis for the three-day Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, took advantage of less crowded historical and tourist sites as well as some pre-Eid shopping to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

With the weather warming for spring, citizens flocked to Sultanahmet Square and the historical spots dotting the city's historic peninsula, recording their memories with photos and videos amid colorful beds of tulips.

Derya Erkut, who was walking around Sultanahmet Square with her children Ege and Defne, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she knew the area very well, but since they did not have time to visit often, she wanted the children to see it too.

Murat Kaan and Büşra Alpdoğan, who were waiting in line to enter the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, explained that they came from Izmir with their little daughters.

Murat Kaan Alpdoğan stated that he had lived in Istanbul before and said: "They need to explore many points. Every place tastes different, so I recommend them to visit the whole of Istanbul."

Emin Sağ, who visited the Sultanahmet Mosque with his children, said about their holiday: "We could not go to our elders much because they were far away, so I thought I would show the children our sacred places. I had brought the little ones before, but their older sister could not come because she was preparing for university. It was my luck today."

An aeriel view of the historical Eninönü district and the Galata Bridge, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 9, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Festive atmosphere

Home of the famous Spice Bazaar, Eminönü also hosted visitors for pre-Eid shopping and throughout the holiday. Locals and tourists enjoyed city-specific delicacies such as roasted corn on the cob, chestnuts and fresh fish sandwiches near the water.

Many also took full advantage of the warm, sunny weather to board the ferry for an inexpensive Bosporus tour.

On the Galata Bridge, visitors enjoyed the view at sunset, took souvenir photos, and some went fishing.

Those who preferred the beauty of nature visited Kartal Aydos Forest on the city's Asian side for a picnic in the forest area and around Aydos Lake.

One of them was Mustafa Bulut, who said that he and his relatives came for a picnic to get away from the chaos of the city.

Arriving after welcoming the holiday with family and visiting the graves of relatives at the cemetery, a tradition of every Eid, Bulut said, "We decided to throw ourselves into the silence of Istanbul. We came with friends. We're looking forward to a peaceful day in nature."

Yakup Çeviç and his sheep, Dadaş, wander through the Spice Bazaar, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 9, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Dadaş explores Spice Bazaar

The traditional shopping fervor had commenced the previous weekend in Istanbul's Eminönü and Mahmutpaşa neighborhoods, which are home to traditional hubs such as Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar.

Stalls adorned with sweets, Turkish delights, nuts and chocolates drew in customers, while an expected surge in clothing and other essential purchases was also celebrated by local merchants.

Two peculiar "shoppers" became the center of attention and earned smiles in Eminönü on Tuesday: Yakup Çeviç and his sheep, Dadaş.

Saying that he goes everywhere with Dadaş, Yakup Çeviç said: "Everyone is really interested in the sheep. We go to the market and the mosque together. We all live together."

Çevich gently guided his fluffy companion around the square with his stick in his hand as most passersby walking among the crowd were a bit stunned by the highly unusual sight, stopping to say hi or watching with curiosity. The gentle Dadaş was especially popular with the children.

Eventually, Çeviç and his companion headed toward the indoor Spice Bazaar.

The security guards warned Çeviç that the sheep might bother the shoppers, but Çeviç simply replied, "He's like walking a cat or a dog but much less aggressive," and continued on his way amid the crowd.