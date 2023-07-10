In pursuit of advancing women's employment across all sectors, Istanbul has proudly introduced its inaugural female sea taxi captain, who has assumed her responsibilities within the city's public ferry services.

Buse Özge Özyılmaz, a 28-year-old who received training on many different technical subjects as well as on-site training for two months and succeeded in the exam, has started working as a sea taxi captain.

Though Özyılmaz initially intended to pursue a profession in graphic design, her love for the sea caused her to change her mind. As a result, she received a maritime certificate in 2019 and a captain's license in 2021.

“The fact that there was a female general manager at Şehir Hatları was one of the main reasons that attracted me here. I care deeply about women being active in every field of employment, and I am proud of my own journey. Being the first female captain on duty in Istanbul is, on the one hand, a great pleasure and, on the other, a great responsibility,” Özyılmaz told local media.

Sinem Dedetaş, general manager of Şehir Hatları, stated that they receive and evaluate job applications in a gender-neutral manner and also take merit into consideration.

Istanbul Municipality’s subsidiary Şehir Hatları currently employs a total of 19 female personnel working on ferries and sea taxis. The total increase in female employment between August 2019 and May 2023 was 245%. In September 2020, a female seafarer was employed for the first time, followed by a female oiler.