Istanbul, a city synonymous with dynamism and continuous development, is set to witness the official opening of the Gayrettepe-Kağıthane metro line on Monday, Jan. 29.

The grand inauguration ceremony will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, signifying the completion of the last link in the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport metro line.

Minister Uraloğlu, in a recent statement, announced the successful conclusion of the extensive works carried out on the Istanbul Gayrettepe-Kağıthane line, marking a crucial addition to the city's expanding public transportation network.

The newly completed Gayrettepe-Kağıthane metro spans a length of 3.5 kilometers (2.18 miles), contributing to the overall extension of the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport metro line to an impressive 37.5 kilometers.

Minister Uraloğlu emphasized that with the finalization of this project, travel times will be significantly reduced across various routes: 30 minutes for Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport, 38 minutes for Göktürk-Mahmutbey, 45 minutes for Tekstilkent-Istanbul Airport, 41 minutes for Taksim-Istanbul Airport, 26 minutes for Taksim-Göktürk, and 4. Levent-Istanbul.

Highlighting the engineering marvel of the Gayrettepe Station, which will be the deepest station on the line with a depth of 72 meters (236.22 feet), Uraloğlu shared impressive statistics related to its construction. The station boasts 66,577 cubic meters of concrete production, covering a closed area of 22,824 square meters. The station is equipped with 32 escalators and eight elevators, ensuring accessibility and convenience for commuters.

Moreover, Uraloğlu emphasized the broader impact of the new station, stating that it will enhance the integration of the airport metro line with the Metrobus and M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman metro. This integration will improve accessibility and connectivity for residents in Şişli, Beşiktaş, Kağıthane, Eyüp and other districts.

Uraloğlu took pride in the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport metro line as a project of "bests" and "firsts." It holds distinctions such as being the longest metro tendered in one piece at 37.5 kilometers, using 10 tunnel boring machines simultaneously, achieving world records in excavation speed, and deploying Türkiye's fastest metro vehicles with speeds reaching 120 kph (74.57 mph). Additionally, the line boasts the inaugural use of a signaling system developed by TÜBITAK in collaboration with ASELSAN, demonstrating the nation's commitment to innovation through local and national resources.

Recalling the inauguration of the 34-kilometer-long Kağıthane-Istanbul Airport section a year ago, Uraloğlu highlighted the line's success, carrying 5.15 million passengers and serving eight stations with 112 daily trips in the past year.

The Gayrettepe-Kağıthane metro line is poised to further elevate Istanbul's public transportation standards, offering efficient and swift travel options for its residents.