The fog, which appeared in some parts of Istanbul in the morning hours and was concentrated along the Bosporus on Thursday, also covered the bridges and skyscrapers. It began to be effective with the first light of the morning and was particularly seen in the northern and higher parts of the city.

The thick cover, which affected the megacity, was recorded by Anadolu Agency (AA) teams with a drone. Especially concentrated along the Bosporus, the fog caused the July 15 Martyrs, Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Yavuz Sultan Selim bridges to disappear among the clouds. While Çamlıca Tower became invisible, skyscrapers in the Levent district were covered with a sea of clouds.

The Ortaköy Mosque, normally iconic with the July 15 Martyrs Bridge in view in the background, is shrouded in fog, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

Reduced visibility posed challenges for drivers. The visibility decreased due to heavy fog on the TEM highway between Mahmutbey and Esenyurt and the D-100 highway between Avcılar and Beylikdüzü. Intensifying before working hours, drivers faced challenges on the road, and traffic congestion was experienced in some areas.

As the intensity of the fog decreased, some of the canceled ferry services returned to normal, while lines for Beykoz-Sarıyer, Anadolu Kavağı-Rumeli Kavağı Sarıyer remained closed.