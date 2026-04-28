In Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, protests against a newly opened McDonald's branch continue into their 204th day, as local residents maintain pressure on authorities to revoke the business’s license.

The demonstrations are centered on a branch located on Kaldırım Street in the Bahçelievler neighborhood, where residents have been staging continuous protests since the company first attempted to open. Tensions rose further following claims that the branch may soon be granted a permanent operating license.

In response, a group of residents gathered in front of the Üsküdar Municipality building, voicing their opposition. Protesters carried Turkish and Palestinian flags and displayed banners reading, “We do not want a pro-Israel supporter in our neighborhood,” while chanting slogans rejecting the presence of the brand.

Speaking on behalf of the group, local resident Cemal Uyan said the demonstrations reflect widespread community opposition. “We have been protesting for 204 days,” he said, noting that residents organized two signature campaigns and collected 11,600 signatures. “We clearly expressed that we do not want this brand in our neighborhood and requested that no license be granted. It has now been 50 days, yet we have received no response.”

Uyan added that despite months of protests, the branch eventually opened. “For 172 days, the brand was unable to open here. However, after that, it began operating. Now, as the temporary permit nears its end, we are here once again to make our demands heard,” he said.

Residents insist their protests have remained peaceful and say they will continue demonstrating until the business is shut down. They also argue that authorities should consider public sentiment alongside legal regulations when making their decision, even proposing a neighborhood referendum if necessary.

In Türkiye, consumer boycotts against brands perceived to support Israel continue to shape public behavior, particularly amid ongoing political tensions. Many Turkish consumers actively avoid international companies such as McDonald's and others believed to be linked, directly or indirectly, to Israeli policies, reflecting a broader wave of grassroots activism.

These boycotts are often driven by solidarity with Palestinians and amplified through social media campaigns, public protests and community mobilization, demonstrating how political awareness increasingly influences purchasing decisions in the country.