A 44-year-old biology teacher, Fatma Nur Çelik, died following a stabbing attack carried out by a 17-year-old student at a high school in Istanbul on Monday.

The attack took place at Borsa Istanbul Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in the Çekmeköy district of Istanbul. According to initial findings, the suspect, identified by the initials F.S.B., had been discharged two days earlier from Bakırköy Mazhar Osman Mental Health and Neurological Diseases Hospital by his father.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has confirmed that a comprehensive judicial investigation is underway following the fatal attack. The probe is being led by the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with authorities pledging full accountability.

In a statement shared on his social media account on Tuesday, Gürlek said he learned with deep sorrow of the incident in which Çelik was killed while carrying out her duties. He confirmed that the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated proceedings immediately after the attack and that the investigation is being conducted in a comprehensive and meticulous manner.

The minister underlined that the judicial process is progressing on multiple fronts, stressing that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable before the law. He emphasized the state’s commitment to ensuring justice through due process and a thorough evidentiary review.

Gürlek described the incident as a profound loss not only for the victim’s family but also for the broader education community and the nation. He extended his condolences to Çelik’s family, relatives, students and colleagues within the Ministry of National Education, and wished a swift recovery to the student and teacher who were injured in the attack.