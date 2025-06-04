Notable progress in public safety, crime prevention and migration management efforts has been made across the city in the first five months of 2025, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a monthly safety assessment meeting held at the Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) in Eyüpsultan, Gül presented a detailed overview of key law enforcement statistics and emphasized the ongoing commitment to ensuring security and order in Türkiye’s most populous city.

One of the key highlights of Gül’s presentation was the improvement in controlling irregular migration. According to Gül, the number of foreign nationals screened through Mobile Migration Points increased by 64% compared to the same period in 2024. Despite this sharp rise in checks, the number of identified irregular migrants fell by 18%.

“This shows a consistent downward trend in irregular migration,” said Gül. “This issue is no longer becoming a serious problem for Istanbul. Our approach continues to prioritize public safety without compromising legal and human rights.”

Gül also provided a comparative analysis of crime statistics between 2024 and 2025. He reported that the rate of the eight most significant crimes committed against individuals decreased by 9% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Moreover, the resolution rate for these crimes reached an impressive 99.4%.

Regarding property crimes, which include theft and vandalism, Gül noted that the nine most commonly reported incidents had dropped by nearly 27%. He specifically highlighted a greater than 50% decline in vehicle theft, motorcycle theft and snatching.

“Crime prevention requires proactive, preventive strategies, and we are seeing the results of this consistent approach,” Gül stated.

To curb illegal firearm possession, law enforcement has intensified inspections and operations. Gül reported that the number of illegal weapons seized had risen by 21%, while the number of individuals arrested in connection with these seizures had doubled.

The governor also drew attention to the surge in legal action against unregistered short-term rental properties. In the first five months of 2025, the number of penalized units increased elevenfold compared to the same period in 2024. Gül confirmed that authorities had closed facilities operating without a license or failing to meet safety standards.

Gül highlighted intensified operations against organized crime groups, stating that the number of operations had increased by 41% and the number of dismantled gangs had grown by 37%. Authorities seized assets worth TL 39 billion ($1 billion) during these efforts.

“In the fight against organized crime, our message is clear: Criminals and their networks cannot escape the reach of the law and our security forces,” he said.

The governor also addressed ongoing anti-smuggling efforts, covering contraband ranging from electronics and fuel to tobacco and historical artifacts. The number of operations increased from 1,319 to 1,535, with 1,917 suspects apprehended. The amount of counterfeit and smuggled alcohol confiscated tripled compared to the same period in the previous year. These efforts helped prevent a total tax loss of TL 916 million for the state.

Gül described the drug crisis as a global disaster and a key domestic priority. He said that anti-narcotics operations in Istanbul rose by 17% over the first five months of 2025, with significant increases in seizures: the quantity of drug pills doubled, and the amount of cannabis rose sevenfold.

The governor also emphasized the importance of community engagement. “Thanks to the ‘Best Narcotics Officer: Mother’ project, the number of informed mothers has increased by 200%,” he said. Gül praised the contribution of citizens to the NARVAS system, which helps authorities pinpoint drug trafficking spots across the city, including hidden and hard-to-reach areas.

In his remarks on cybercrime, Gül stressed the need for vigilance in the digital realm. As technology becomes more embedded in daily life, he said, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated.

“Our cyber patrols work around the clock, and awareness is our most effective weapon,” he said. Gül urged residents to heed warnings from official institutions and teach their children how to navigate digital spaces safely.

With nearly one-fifth of all registered vehicles in Türkiye and close to 8 million drivers, Istanbul faces unique traffic challenges. Gül noted that increased inspections have contributed to a continuing decline in traffic-related fatalities.

He also announced enhanced enforcement on illegal strobe light usage in commercial vehicles, which has declined significantly due to stricter penalties. Gül confirmed that the Justice Commission had submitted a new traffic regulation bill to Parliament.

As part of holiday precautions, heavy vehicles such as trucks, trailers and tankers will be restricted from entering certain major highways – the Anatolian Motorway from Istanbul to Ankara, the Northern Marmara Motorway from Istanbul to Sakarya's Akyazı district, and the D-100 highway up to Bolu’s Gerede district – from 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 4 until 11 a.m. Friday, June 6.