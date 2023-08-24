Amid growing concern for the bustling metropolis of Istanbul, over 86 escalators and elevators have come to a halt at various metro stations across the city. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) inability to rectify these issues has added to the grievances of residents already grappling with the daily challenges of city life.

As a city of over 16 million people, public transport serves as the lifeline for many, facilitating swift movement through the urban expanse, especially for work and education. Buses, ferries, metro trains, metro buses, trams and the Marmaray rail system have been an integral part of Istanbulites' daily lives.

The importance of elevators and escalators cannot be understated, particularly for the elderly, disabled and those navigating public transport with strollers. However, the inability of these mechanisms to function properly not only causes inconveniences but also disrupts other passengers. The lack of shared information on maintenance completion only compounds the frustration.

A mother with a baby in a stroller waits near a malfunctioning elevator on the M9 metro line, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

A recent report compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) highlighted the dysfunctional elevators and escalators along the metrobus and 10 metro lines, station by station:

M1A Line

Spanning approximately 27 kilometers (17 miles), the Yenikapı-Atatürk Airport M1A line boasts 61 escalators and 45 elevators across 18 stops. Notably, Yenikapı, an important transit point for tens of thousands, has one out of nine escalators and six out of 45 elevators out of service.

M1B Line

The Yenikapı-Kirazlı M1B line encompasses 13 stops. At the 10th stop, Menderes station, two out of 10 escalators are closed. Similarly, four out of 20 escalators at Bağcılar Meydan station have been shut off for maintenance, while six escalators remain out of service without explanation.

M2 Line

The Hacıosman-Yenikapı M2 line with 16 stations is plagued by escalator woes. Notably, the Şişli-Mecidiyeköy stop's escalator in the Şişli Mosque direction and the stairs at the Fulya exit are out of service. Taksim station's non-operational escalators exacerbate commuter fatigue.

M3 Line

The M3 Kirazlı-Kayaşehir metro line, comprising of 13 stops, is experiencing an escalator malfunction at the 12th stop.

M4 Line

Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen Airport M4 line's escalators to Kadıköy station were out of order until Aug. 18. Bostancı stop's escalator closure lacks explanation, and the Maltepe stop's escalator is set to be non-operational until Dec. 20 due to maintenance.

M5 Line

The 20-kilometer line from Üsküdar Square to Çekmeköy Square, with 16 stations, grapples with multiple escalator and stair closures. Lack of information compounds commuters' woes.

M7 Line

The Yıldız-Mahmutbey Metro Line, spanning 20 kilometers with 17 stops, has several escalators and an elevator out of order.

M8 Line

The Bostancı-Dudullu-Parseller line's escalator construction remains unfinished, rendering many inoperable.

M9 Line

The M9 shuttle metro line within the M3 facility features a non-operational escalator and elevator.

Malfunctioning escalators on the M9 metro line, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

Metrobus Line

The metrobus line, comprising 44 stops, witnesses multiple elevator and escalator closures. Avcılar Şükrübey station's elevator stands as an example of malfunction and delayed service.

Despite daily breakdowns, IBB continues to announce these rail system failures on Metro Istanbul's website. As of Aug. 24, a total of 40 escalators, four elevators and 12 escalators remain out of order, leaving commuters to navigate through the city's vast network of public transport with growing frustration.