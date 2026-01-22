Mandarins emerged as the most consumed fruit in Istanbul in 2025, while tomatoes remained the city’s most preferred vegetable, according to figures released by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Data shows that fresh produce trade continued actively at the Bayrampaşa and Ataşehir wholesale markets, which meet Istanbul’s fruit and vegetable needs. Throughout the year, a total of 86 different products, including 37 fruits and 49 vegetables, were sold at the two major markets.

The overall volume of products entering the markets showed a slight increase compared to the previous year. While around 2.75 million tons of products were delivered in 2024, this figure rose to nearly 2.77 million tons in 2025, reflecting stable demand across the city.

A closer look at product groups reveals a divergence in consumption trends. Fruit deliveries declined year on year, falling below 1 million tons, while vegetable intake increased to more than 1.8 million tons, highlighting Istanbul residents’ growing reliance on staple food products used in daily cooking.

Among fruits, mandarins took the top position in 2025, replacing oranges and watermelons, which had led in previous years. Wholesale markets recorded over 112,000 tons of mandarins, followed by bananas and watermelons, confirming strong demand for easily accessible and seasonally popular fruits.

Vegetables continued to dominate overall market activity, with tomatoes clearly standing out. In 2025, nearly half a million tons of tomatoes entered Istanbul’s wholesale markets, far exceeding other vegetables. Cucumbers, potatoes, and peppers followed, reinforcing their role as essential items in household consumption.

Wholesale price averages reflected seasonal conditions and market dynamics throughout the year. Mandarins were traded at moderate price levels, while products such as bananas and strawberries recorded higher averages. On the vegetable side, tomatoes maintained relatively higher prices compared to onions and potatoes, largely due to production and transportation costs.