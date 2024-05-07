A Liberian-flagged bulk carrier heading to Egypt from Ukraine ran aground near the Haydarpaşa pier, leading to the suspension of two-way maritime traffic on the Bosporus on Tuesday.

The 229-meter-long vessel, named “Alexis” ran aground due to engine failure, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.

According to a statement by the Directorate General of Coastal Safety, a rescue operation was launched with the participation of fast evacuation boats and divers to save the carrier.

The Bosporus is one of the busiest points in Türkiye in terms of maritime traffic. Malfunctioning vessels occasionally block the passage of vessels traveling to and from the Black Sea to the Aegean via the Marmara Sea. The waterway also had its fair share of accidents involving ships colliding into one another or into waterfront mansions adorning the sides of the Bosporus Strait.