Emergency departments providing uninterrupted care operate under extreme pressure, with medical teams working in a constant race against time. From heart attacks and strokes to pediatric emergencies and multiple injuries, these professionals coordinate swiftly to save lives around the clock.

Health teams spoke about their roles in emergency units, emphasizing the critical importance of quick, organized interventions in saving patients. Their insights come on the occasion of Medicine Day in Türkiye, celebrated annually on March 14.

Dr. Ferhat Içme, administrative head of the Emergency Medicine Clinic at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital, highlighted the urgency and complexity of emergency care.

“Emergency departments are places where every second matters. Human life is extremely valuable here, and interventions must be conducted immediately so patients do not lose critical time. We often work against the clock to help patients and continue this work uninterrupted 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he explained.

Içme noted that emergency departments can become exceptionally busy, with patients presenting conditions ranging from heart attacks and strokes to severe trauma. This requires teams to remain prepared for any scenario.

“Emergency services operate within a highly dynamic framework. There are moments when multiple critically ill patients arrive simultaneously, and in such cases, rapid and coordinated intervention becomes essential,” he said.

He also explained that patients are triaged into yellow, red and green zones based on the severity of their condition. “When necessary, we divide into smaller teams for multiple cases, or intervene together as one team. The essence of emergency service is managing stressful situations efficiently. Sometimes, even while handling your own tasks, like carrying IVs, you must attend to critical patients. We are accustomed to the intensity and variety of cases here,” he added.

Içme also emphasized that in situations where multiple critical patients arrive simultaneously, those with less urgent conditions may have to wait, and he requested understanding from patients as each case is carefully evaluated according to its urgency.

Protecting mother and baby

Dr. Aytekin Tokmak, head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Emergency Department at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital, highlighted the life-saving importance of rapid assessment and intervention during unexpected events in pregnancy.

Obstetric emergency services operate around the clock, with the top priority always being the health and safety of both mother and baby. Tokmak emphasized the teamwork involved “a tremendous effort goes into every shift. Nurses, physicians, and other health care staff work together."

"Our primary concern is the well-being of mothers and babies. Behind every patient interaction, there is extensive work and coordination. By understanding and supporting each other, we can help build healthier futures,” Tokmak said.

He added that early assessment and treatment can save lives in critical pregnancy cases and stressed the importance of seeking prompt medical attention when unexpected situations arise during pregnancy.

“Pregnancy is a special period for families. The arrival of a new family member transforms your life entirely. Witnessing these moments is highly meaningful. Performing a delivery, relieving pain and providing comfort is professionally rewarding,” he said.

Dr. Berke Ebru Işçeviren Işık, a specialist in obstetrics, described the role of obstetricians as more than just attending births. They also provide emotional support to mothers and stand by families throughout the process.

She noted that the job often involves sleepless nights, lengthy surgeries and high-pressure situations, but accompanying the most important beginnings of life makes the work profoundly meaningful.

“Behind every birth is the effort of a strong, coordinated team,” she said.

Dr. Saliha Şenel, head of the Pediatric Emergency Department at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital, described pediatric medicine as highly challenging.

“Every child we save gives us immense motivation. Teamwork is critical – everyone has a role, and chaos can lead to mistakes. Nurses, auxiliary staff, and cleaning personnel all contribute significantly,” she said.

She added, “Emergency care, especially for red-zone patients, requires rapid, organized intervention. Long shifts are tiring, but saving a child makes it all worthwhile. We are a family here, and I see every patient as my own child.”

Seval Altunkeser, head nurse of the Adult Emergency Unit, emphasized that emergency nursing demands physical and psychological endurance.

“Nurses support patients in their most critical moments, combining knowledge, rapid action and collaboration with physicians. Seeing a patient recover provides immense motivation and underscores the value of our work,” she said.