The cat named "Reis," who travels with its owner through Istanbul’s historical and tourist landmarks and streets, also takes rides on the nostalgic tram and ferry, exploring the city like a true wanderer.

Fitness trainer Hakan Emrah has been exploring Istanbul's historical and tourist sites, such as the Maiden's Tower, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the Blue Mosque and Taksim Square, with his cat, Reis, for nearly three years.

Reis, who observes the surroundings from his owner’s shoulder seems to truly enjoy discovering Istanbul. He roams the city like a traveler, visiting many places with his owner.

While walking on the streets, Emrah is frequently stopped by both local and foreign tourists due to his cat on his shoulder. Tourists express their amazement and always take photos with Reis.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Emrah explained that he initially didn’t want the cat, which was given to him by one of his students when it was 2 months old.

Emrah shared that he adopted the cat at his family's request and named it "Reis," later developing a strong bond with it. "We became like father and son, I have an 11-year-old son, and I am attached to and love Reis. Getting used to traveling on my shoulder is related to the bond and love. We became a good family for him, and he became a good cat for us, creating a bond between us," he said.

Emrah added that he felt guilty leaving Reis at home and thought that the cat should be traveling with them. He gradually started taking Reis outside, and the cat adapted to the new routine, now never leaving his side.

At first, Reis was scared of vehicles and noises, often clinging to Emrah in fear. "He sometimes scratched or hurt me, but I didn’t give up. Now, for the past three years, he’s been traveling around Istanbul on my shoulder." Emrah took Reis to Taksim for the first time to experience the crowd, where the love and affection from people really impressed them. Since then, they’ve regularly explored Istanbul together. Reis likely knows the city better than many locals, visiting places like Kuzguncuk, Vaniköy, Taksim, Beşiktaş, Ortaköy and Sultanahmet. He especially loves to sleep on Emrah's shoulder during their travels.

Emrah explained that people are often amazed and ask how Reis stays on his shoulder. He believes the key is treating pets like family, and Reis feels that love, staying close to him.

Emrah pointed out that he is constantly stopped on the street while walking with his cat, and people take photos. "Due to the intense attention, sometimes it takes us 1-2 hours to cover a short distance, the compassion people show for animals makes us very happy. Tourists' reactions are amazing. I've seen people cry when they see Reis. People do love animals but sometimes can’t express it. We try to help bring that out," he said.

Emrah also mentioned that he doesn’t need any security measures, like a leash, when traveling with Reis on his shoulder. "I would never put a leash on him. I see him like my son, and if I did that, it would be like betraying my own son. I would never do that. It saddens me when I see people doing that," he added.

Emrah, a Galatasaray fan, said that although he and Reis went to his team's championship celebrations, they were not allowed into the stadium. "They didn’t let Reis into the stadium, so we couldn’t go to the match, I really wanted to experience that atmosphere with him. My only wish is to attend a Galatasaray match with him. We’ve done everything together except that. We’ve taken ferries, ridden trams, traveled by car and relaxed by the sea. The only thing we haven’t done is go to a Galatasaray match, but hopefully, we will one day."

Since he started traveling with his cat, Emrah says he has come to love Istanbul even more. "We don’t plan our trips, I started loving Istanbul more when Reis was with me. For example, when we have a meal or coffee, I let him sit at the table with us. He will stay there for five hours without moving. He has become so accustomed to it. Sometimes people ask why he sits at the table and say, 'Animals are dirty.' People need to understand that cats are the cleanest animals on earth. It saddens me when I hear that. Whenever I see animals, I remember that we humans are always looking for some benefit, but animals are beings that only seek compassion. That’s all I ask for – to show them mercy and treat them well," he said.