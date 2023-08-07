Residents in Istanbul and the nearby city of Yalova witnessed a bright mass of light in the sky at approximately 2:20 a.m. local time on Monday.

The mysterious light caught the attention of onlookers as it swiftly descended, emitting a brilliant glow and expanding before it eventually disappeared.

Videos recorded by individuals broadcasting live on social media show the sizeable, luminous mass in the shape of a ball descending on Earth and then vanishing after shining brightly.

The moments of astonishment witnessed by onlookers were also captured by the vehicular camera of Anadolu Agency (AA) and soon became a trending topic on social media platforms, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speculations suggested that the sighting may be related to a meteor entering the atmosphere.